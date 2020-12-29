Two males were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while in a car that then crashed Monday evening in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
About 6:40 p.m., police found the two inside a car on South 51st Street near the Kingsessing Recreation Center. The males were transported by the responding officers to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Police said the crime scene stretched along the 1100 and 1200 block of 51st, with spent shell casings on one end and the crashed car at the other end.
No other details were immediately available.