Police: The Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 2-year-old boy died in Point Breeze

Philadelphia Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 2-year-old boy died Sunday morning in Point Breeze.

Officers in the 17th District responded to what police described as “a hospital-related radio call involving a two-year-old child reported not breathing” around 5 a.m. at a home on the 2100 block of Titan Street, police said.

A medic conducted CPR, police said, and the child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 5:31 a.m.

Police said Sunday afternoon that the cause of death had not been determined. “The investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit,” police said.