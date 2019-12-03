A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle was involved in a crash in the city’s Germantown section late Tuesday afternoon that left at least two people injured, city police said.
The accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Morris Street. The two victims were described as pedestrian with possibly one or both of them being juveniles.
The state police vehicle may have been involved in a pursuit before the crash.
A 6ABC helicopter recorded video showing the state police vehicle crashed into the rear of a silver-colored minivan which then collided into a red SUV that was pushed up onto the sidewalk.