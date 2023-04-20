State lawmaker who pushed for Krasner removal is under investigation for DUI

A Pennsylvania state representative who was a key proponent in the Republican effort to remove District Attorney Larry Krasner from office is under investigation for suspected driving under the influence after a car crash Tuesday night.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported that State Rep. Torren C. Ecker, 37, crashed a 2020 Honda Accord into a guide rail on Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township, which is between Harrisburg and Gettysburg.

The state police report said Ecker was driving south on Carlisle Pike just after 11:45 p.m. when the Honda drifted into the guide rail, causing the car to become disabled.

“Alcohol was a factor in this crash. Investigation continues,” the state police said in the report, which was released Wednesday.

The state police on Thursday said the results of a blood test are pending and could take several weeks to complete.

In a statement, Ecker (R., Adams) said: “Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself. I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.

“As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”

Ecker was a member of the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order that investigated Krasner for the Philadelphia prosecutor’s policies on crime. Ecker had called for Krasner’s impeachment before the committee was formed.

In January, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court ruled the impeachment effort was unconstitutional.