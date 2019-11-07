Pause here to love the Danettes some. Hall, Carolyn Leonhart, and Catherine Russell are not just backup vocalists. They are the soul of the band, and they have lots to do. For one thing, they prop up Fagen, whose voice, though he had his moments (“Home at Last”), is not what it used to be. Their parts are complex and vital, they play great percussion, and their dancing accents some of the filthier lyrics.