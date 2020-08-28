A Coatesville resident who fatally shot a man during an argument early Thursday turned the gun on an officer investigating the shooting, sparking an hour-long standoff at his home, prosecutors said Friday
Stephen Young, 39, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Warren Curtis, as well as aggravated assault and gun offenses for the standoff with the officers.
Young remained in custody, denied bail due to the nature of his charges. There was no indication Friday that he had hired an attorney.
Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called the killing of Curtis, 40, a “senseless tragedy” and praised the “incredible professionalism” of the officers who took Young into custody without injury.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” Ryan said. “We will do everything we can to secure justice and we thank the dozens of police officers who helped safely and swiftly arrest the defendant in this case.”
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Curtis collapsed in front of a deli on Lincoln Highway near 7th Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, investigators said. Curtis had been shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead about an hour later at Brandywine Hospital.
Around the corner, on 7th Avenue, detectives found 9mm shell casings on the porch of the home Young shares with his girlfriend and recovered surveillance footage from a nearby camera that showed a man matching Curtis’ description being chased away from the home by a man in dark clothing.
Witnesses told police they saw Young chase Curtis down the block, holding a gun. Other neighbors saw him return to his home later that morning, carrying a 9mm handgun, according to investigators.
When officers went to speak with Young, he refused to leave his porch, pointed a handgun at one of the officers and ran inside.
More than 30 officers surrounded Young’s home, and he surrendered about an hour later, police said. Investigators recovered the pistol they say was used in the shooting, which Young was not licensed to carry, according to court records.