A 22-year-old man was charged with hitting and critically injuring a postal carrier with a stolen car in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Thursday.
Nasir Mitchell, of the 2000 block of 56th Street, was charged with aggravated assault, unauthorized use of an automobile, and related offenses. He is accused of crashing a stolen gray Toyota Versa into a postal truck just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Paschall Avenue.
The 46-year-old mail carrier was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition with fractures to his right leg. Mitchell, who was not injured, was taken into custody.
The crash caused the postal truck to strike a gray Hyundai Elantra. A man and woman in the Hyundai suffered lower-back injuries. They were reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.