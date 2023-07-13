Food store employee fatally shot in Brewerytown

A 37-year-old employee was fatally shot Thursday evening inside the neighborhood store where he worked in the city’s Brewerytown section, police said.

Just after 6:40 p.m., the man was shot in the neck by an unknown assailant inside the Jefferson Food Market at the corner of North 29th and Jefferson Streets, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics at 6:47 p.m.

Police reported no arrests.