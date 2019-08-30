John Prochniak wasted no time getting into the end zone on Thursday. The Strath Haven senior running back scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Panthers football team beat Penncrest, 56-0, and improve to 2-0 on the season.
The early lead didn’t stop Strath Haven from slowing down on offense. The Panthers scored six touchdowns on 11 plays to build a 49-0 lead at halftime
Jaris Adams had an 11-yard rushing touchdown and a pick-6. Ibo Pio and Isaiah Freeman added rushing touchdowns.
Jack Ryder connected with Evan Blake on a 49-yard bomb through the air midway through the second quarter, which gave the Panthers a five-touchdown lead.
***
Mike Slivka threw two touchdown passes and scored another on the ground as Upper Dublin topped Central, 38-9. Bazel Brady and Brian McCarry each hauled in receiving touchdowns. Micah Bootman returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, and Logan Heim had one rushing touchdown.
***
Jahmir Dixon caught three receiving touchdowns in Radnor’s 43-0 victory over Harriton. Sam DiLella tossed four touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Brendan Surbeck.
***
Tamir Berthau’s two rushing touchdowns led Abington past Mastery Charter North, 35-6. Nasir Jones, Andrick Wesh and Chance Byrd added rushing scores. Berthau, Jones and Wesh each recorded more than 60 rushing yards.
***
Kyle Lazer threw two touchdown passes to help Bonner-Prendergast down Avon Grove, 27-0. Chuck Ingram had a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
***
Kyle Cichanowsky had three rushing touchdowns, including a 73-yard run late in the fourth quarter to retake the lead, as West Chester East edged Unionville, 27-23.
The Vikings fumbled on the kickoff early in the fourth quarter and trailed Unionville, 23-14, but they were able to mount a comeback thanks to Cichanowsky’s ability to make plays. His 67-yard pass to John Wileczek made the game 23-21, which set them up to regain the lead on the following possession.
Ricshawn Walker’s four goals led Constitution past Bodine, 7-0. Ricyonna Walker scored two goals and Faith Keita scored. Olivia Martino had two assists.