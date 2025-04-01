Philly’s street sweeping program returns this week — here’s what you need to know

Philadelphia’s streets are getting a spring refresh.

The city’s Mechanical Cleaning Program — better known as the street-sweeping initiative — is back starting Tuesday, April 1, and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 30. That means weekly curb-to-curb cleanings, sidewalk litter pickup, and yes, parking restrictions in 14 neighborhoods identified as litter hot spots.

This marks the fourth year of the sweeping program since its relaunch, and officials say it remains key to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s vision for a “cleaner, greener, and more vibrant” Philadelphia.

Where is the city cleaning?

📍Crews will target 14 areas with high litter scores on the city’s Litter Index.

While the neighborhoods remain the same as last year, some cleaning zones have been refined. And just like before, each area will get swept once a week, Monday through Thursday.

Frankford Frankford Ave to Keystone St Levick Ave to Bridge St Germantown Berkley St to Chelten Ave Pulaski Ave to Wakefield St Kensington 2nd St to Kensington Ave Tioga St to Lehigh Ave Logan Broad St to Mascher St Godfrey Ave to Roosevelt Blvd Nicetown Broad St to Hunting Park Ave Allegheny Ave to Clarissa/Windrim Ave 20th St to 15th St from Logan/Lindley St to Wagner Ave North Central Broad St to 22nd St Diamond Ave to Allegheny Ave Paschall 58th St to 70th St Cobbs Creek Pkwy to Dicks Ave Point Breeze Christian St to McKean St Broad St to 24th St Port Richmond Kensington Ave to Aramingo Ave Tioga St to Lehigh Ave South Philly McKean St to Oregon Ave 4th St to 8th St Southwest Philly Woodland Ave to Kingsessing Ave, 49th St to Cemetery Ave 58th St to 61st St, Cobbs Creek Pkwy to Kingsessing Ave Strawberry Mansion Allegheny Ave to Diamond Ave 22nd St to 33rd St West Fairhill Front St to 13th St Glenwood Ave to Diamond St West Philly Parkside Ave to Spring Garden St 52nd St to 40th St

(Full street boundaries for each zone are available on StreetSmartPHL.phila.gov.)

When do I need to move my car?

The mechanical sweepers can only work if they can reach the curb — which means parked cars have to move. Streets wide enough to allow for alternate side parking will have “No Parking” signs posted, and cleaning will happen in staggered shifts:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Not all streets require car relocation, but if your block does, you’ll need to move your vehicle during the posted hours — or risk getting a ticket.

A one-week warning period will begin April 1. Starting April 14, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin issuing fines for noncompliance.

What if I forget and get ticketed?

Parking violations tied to street sweeping come with a $31 fine. Your car won’t be towed, but your wallet will feel it. Tickets can be paid online at the PPA website, by phone, by mail, or in person.

What’s new this year?

Beyond mechanical sweepers, the hybrid cleaning approach includes small sidewalk sweepers, backpack blowers (in some areas), push brooms, and trash compactors — especially to tackle illegal dumping.

Crews will remove debris from both the streets and sidewalks, and Sanitation’s SWEEP officers will be out to educate residents on rules related to trash and litter. That could mean warnings — or citations — for violations.

Residents are also encouraged to pitch in: Don’t sweep trash into the street, and be sure to follow trash and recycling collection rules. (Yes, that means no putting out mattresses or construction debris on your regular trash day.)

How do I track the sweepers?

Philly’s SweepPHL tool lets you follow the cleaning trucks in real time via a web-based map. You can check when the street-sweeping team is expected in your area and get live updates on any service delays due to mechanical issues or blocked streets.

Why does this matter?

After decades of calls for a citywide street cleaning program, Philadelphia resumed the effort in earnest in 2022 with 14 pilot zones. Officials have since said the results speak for themselves — less visible trash, cleaner storm drains, and a boost to quality of life in long-neglected neighborhoods.

Still, expansion citywide remains on hold. The current program prioritizes high-need areas, and officials say more neighborhoods could be added in the future depending on performance, funding, and logistics.

For now, the message is simple: If you live in a cleaning zone, move your car, follow the signs, and take pride in a cleaner Philly.

🧹 Want to see if your neighborhood is part of the program? Visit StreetSmartPHL.phila.gov and click on “Mechanical Cleaning.”

📅 Mark your calendar: Street cleaning starts Tuesday, April 1, and enforcement begins Monday, April 14.

🚘 Avoid a ticket: Look for signs on your block and move your car during the posted no-parking times.