The eight-page complaint, filed Wednesday in Common Pleas Court, says the July 12, 2019, event “should have been a joyous one with positive memories” for Bykofsky, who had worked for the Daily News and The Inquirer since 1972. But Saffron "commenced and concluded a tirade against him, falsely and maliciously accusing him of sexual immorality and criminal conduct, including engaging in child prostitution,” the complaint said.