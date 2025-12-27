The chance of rain on Sunday increases into the night, with the forecast calling for a warmer, wetter Monday before things cool off again for New Year's.

After a snowy Friday and an icy Saturday, Sunday could bring rain

The last day of the week will see temperatures rise for the Philadelphia area. But don’t get too hopeful: A chance of rain on Sunday is forecast to lead into a somewhat soggy Monday before things grow cool and mild for the New Year’s holiday.

With a high of 43 and a low of 37 degrees, Sunday could bring showers, according to Ray Martin, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office.

Climate/Weather/ prediction is not exact, but The National Weather Service expects a 20% chance of rain Sunday, particularly after 1 p.m.

“A 20% chance leaves us with 80% of nothing happening,” Martin said. “With temperatures set to be above freezing, we are not expecting additional icing or any insignificant impacts across Philadelphia tomorrow.”

The odds for rain, however, increase further into Sunday night and the wee hours of Monday.

By 1 a.m., the chances of showers will hit 60%, with temperatures dropping to 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Worry not; less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected to fall throughout the day on Monday.

Total accumulation across the region varied as of Saturday afternoon, from .2 inch in Rittenhouse Square to .3 at Philadelphia International Airport, .4 in Mt. Holly and 1 inch in Skippack.

Regardless of the rain, Monday’s weather is forecast to bring the warmest temperatures in more than a month, with a high of 58 degrees, before dropping again that night, with a low of 28. The biggest concern? Gusts as strong as 30 mph.

That is forecast to pass by the end of the night, opening the skies for a breezy Tuesday and a cold, but dry, farewell to the year.

Thinking about starting 2026 outdoors? Be ready to bundle up, Martin said.

Wednesday brings a partly sunny day, with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 26 by nighttime, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecast rise to 35 on Jan. 1.