An alarming odor in Delaware County on Monday was caused by a small gasoline leak from a Sunoco pipeline and did not pose a danger to residents, the company and local officials said.
The leak occurred along an 8-inch pipeline in Middletown Township and resulted in an odor that prompted an emergency response as a precaution, officials said.
“The pipeline was shut [down] and the situation was quickly contained. While there is an odor, there is no risk to those in the area. The emergency response units that were on site confirmed that there is no impact to air quality. We expect the odor to dissipate as our crews work throughout the night to remediate the area,” a spokesperson for Sunoco said in an email Monday night.
Middletown Township reported on social media that approximately 100 gallons leaked and created a “strong aroma” in the area.
“No need for evacuation,” the township reported, adding that this pipeline was not related to the controversial Mariner East 2 pipeline.
6ABC reported that residents at the Turnbridge Apartments in Middletown were asked earlier on Monday to shelter in place while the odor was being investigated.