Bridget Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, reads a statement after exiting the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Courthouse following a re-sentencing hearing, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Kelly, who was convicted in 2016 in the alleged plot to cause traffic jams to punish a mayor for not endorsing Christie's re-election bid, was re-sentenced to 13 months for her role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Kelly was initially sentenced to 18 months. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)