The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear an appeal from aides to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who were sentenced to prison in the political-retribution scandal known as Bridgegate.
A federal judge in April sentenced Bridget Anne Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, to 13 months in prison. Another Christie ally, Bill Baroni, was sentenced to 18 months incarceration in February.
Each was convicted by a jury in 2016 on charges that included conspiracy and fraud stemming from their role in a 2013 plot to cause days-long traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in order to punish a local mayor for his refusal to endorse Christie’s reelection bid.
Prosecutors argued that Kelly and Baroni had defrauded the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey of its resources by reducing the number of access lanes available to Fort Lee, Bergen County, commuters from three to one.
Kelly and Baroni argued the lane realignment was part of a legitimate “traffic study,” but the government said that was a bogus explanation used to cover up the retribution plot.
A federal appeals court in Philadelphia last year affirmed the fraud convictions and vacated others concerning civil rights violations.
The court’s opinion “is a playbook for how to prosecute political adversaries, and transforms the federal judiciary into a Ministry of Truth for every public official in the nation,” attorneys for Kelly wrote in a petition to the Supreme Court.
They said the fraud convictions were based on evidence that she concealed the political motives “for an otherwise legitimate official act.”
“All that separates a routine decision by a public official from a federal felony,” under the court ruling, “is a jury finding that her public policy justification for the decision was not really and truly her subjective reason for making it. There is no way that could possibly be the law," Kelly’s attorneys wrote.
The court will consider the following question: “Does a public official ‘defraud’ the government of its property by advancing a ‘public policy reason’ for an official decision that is not her subjective ‘real reason’ for making the decision?”