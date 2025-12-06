Police investigating suspicious death of a 93-year-old North Philadelphia man

An elderly man was found dead in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section with lacerations to his head and chest — the victim of an apparent home invasion.

On Friday afternoon, a relative discovered a resident of the 4500 block of North 16th Street, in the 35th Police District, motionless inside the first floor of his own home.

Advertisement

A medical unit responded minutes later, declaring the 93-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police officers searched the house, finding more bloodstains in an upstairs bedroom. Although there were no signs of forced entry, a relative informed police that the victim’s wallet, keys, and car — a white 2007 Chrysler 300 — were also missing.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that detectives from the Homicide Unit were investigating the death.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.