Police investigating suspicious death of a 93-year-old North Philadelphia man
The man was found dead in his home on North 16th Street.
An elderly man was found dead in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section with lacerations to his head and chest — the victim of an apparent home invasion.
On Friday afternoon, a relative discovered a resident of the 4500 block of North 16th Street, in the 35th Police District, motionless inside the first floor of his own home.
A medical unit responded minutes later, declaring the 93-year-old man dead at the scene.
Police officers searched the house, finding more bloodstains in an upstairs bedroom. Although there were no signs of forced entry, a relative informed police that the victim’s wallet, keys, and car — a white 2007 Chrysler 300 — were also missing.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that detectives from the Homicide Unit were investigating the death.
The victim’s identity has not been released by police.