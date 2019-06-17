Philadelphia-area consumers will be able to order whatever they need from the Target mobile app and, that same day, show up at their local store where an employee will bring the order out in minutes.
Target announced Monday this free drive-up service had expanded into Philadelphia-area stores. Nationwide, it is available in more than 1,400 stores.
“We’re well on our way to making Drive Up available in most Target stores by the end of the year,” Dawn Block, Target’s senior vice president of digital said in a news release. “We know guests want same-day services, and we’re eager for even more guests to be able to try Drive Up – our fast, top-rated service.”
Targets with the drive up service in the region include the following locations:
- 2001 Pennsylvania Ave.
- 1 Mifflin St.
- 2701 Castor Ave.
- 4000 Monument Rd.
- 7400 Bustleton Ave.
- 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. Suite 3
- 2450 Shoppers Lane, Wyncote, Pa., 19095
- 857 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pa., 19064
- 1200 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pa., 19064-2701
- 1495 Old York Rd, Abington, Pa., 19001
- 2250 Chemical Rd, Plymouth Meeting, Pa., 19462
- 160 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, Pa., 19406
- 800 Rock Hill Dr., Bensalem, Pa., 19020
- 2137 Route 38, Cherry Hill, N.J., 08002
- 4004 Route 130 N., Delran, N.J., 08075
- 1139 White Horse Rd,. Voorhees, N.J., 08043
- 675 Woodbury Glassboro Rd., Sewell, N.J., 08080
- 4001 Black Horse Pike, Turnersville, N.J., 08012
- 487 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, N.J., 08081
- 2703 Route 541, Burlington, N.J., 08016