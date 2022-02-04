A Chester County surgeon has been fired by Tower Health after allegations she prescribed two drugs for COVID-19 patients that the FDA has warned are ineffective and possibly dangerous.

Dr. Edith D. Behr was terminated Thursday from her position at Phoenixville Hospital, Tower announced Thursday.

The allegations, which circulated over the past weeks on social media, contend that Behr had been working with a restaurateur in Lebanon County to prescribe the two drugs, which are not approved for treating COVID.

In videos posted on Facebook, Christine Mason, identified as the daughter of Taste of Sicily’s owner, talks about a doctor who is “no joke” and is working to help people with COVID-19. Mason doesn’t specify which drugs, but refers to them as “I” and “H.”

In a statement Thursday, Tower Health announced it “became aware yesterday of the allegations involving Dr. Edith Behr prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19″ and terminated her, effective immediately.

Behr graduated from the former Medical College of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, 37 years ago and is licensed as a surgeon by the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine.

On her Facebook page, Behr has shared memes promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, including debunked claims that vaccines had caused a severe risk of heart condition known as myocarditis in younger patients.

Behr also lists herself on Facebook as being a “brand affiliate” with Neora, a company that produces dietary supplements and antiaging products that was sued by the Federal Trade Commission for being a pyramid scheme. Under the name “DelmiMD” she peddled self-help books and private life-coaching sessions.

A federal tax lien was assessed in 2015 for $41,430 and released in 2017. A state income tax lien totaling $16,864 was assessed in 2016 and listed as satisfied in 2020.

The FDA has warned against treating COVID-19 patients with either Ivermectin, which is approved for intestinal parasites in humans and horses, and hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug for lupus.

The FDA issued a safety concern, warning that COVID-19 patients who have taken hydroxychloroquine have exhibited “serious heart rhythm problems” and cautioned medical professionals about the risks of the drug. The FDA also noted that ivermectin was not shown to be effective in treating COVID-19 and that large doses of the drug are dangerous.

In a 2022 study found in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was estimated that “health plans paid for $2.5 million for COVID-19 related ivermectin prescriptions” in August 2021. The study went on to say that over a year, that spending could be upward of over 129 million.

Prosecutors in the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office confirmed that they have looked into multiple complaints against the Taste of Sicily in Palmyra. They forwarded the matter to state officials because the incidents and complaints come from multiple counties, said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

“I spoke with the AG’s Office on Tuesday; they are aware of the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Facebook videos Mason is still touting the success of the drugs and wants to “keep helping people” who reach out to her. She says she has consulted with her lawyer, is doing nothing wrong, and is not worried about the investigation.

“In the event there’s a fluke and something were to happen, listen, don’t pity me, don’t feel bad for me. I want one thing from you guys and that’s prayers,” Mason says in a recent video on Taste of Sicily’s page.

News researcher Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.