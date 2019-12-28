A taxi driver was shot early Saturday morning on the 600 block of North 37th Street in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia, police said.
The victim, who is 53, was found by police in the driver’s seat of his taxi with a gunshot wound to the stomach area shortly after 4 a.m. Police said he had been able to drive two blocks after being shot before the taxi jumped the curb and came to rest against a tree on the 400 block of North 37th Street.
He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where police said he was in very critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
No arrest had been made and no motive provided by police.