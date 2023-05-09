Rumors of a Taylor Swift memoir put a mystery book on top of pre-sale charts. But new reports say the book isn’t hers.

Pour one out for the Swifties who paid $45 for a book that may or may not be by their queen, Taylor Alison Swift.

This week, a conspiracy theory that Swift’s memoir was being released in July prompted excited fans to pre-order a book they knew nothing about, based on the hope and prayer it was penned by the Midnights singer. But a new report from Variety says ”for certain,” that’s not the case.

Variety does not cite its sources in debunking the theory, but the outlet’s senior music writer and chief music critic, Chris William, has covered Swift before and has a Big Reputation. So at the very least, his word is a lot more reliable than the existing conspiracies about a book listing that has minimal information. Here’s what we know so far.

How did we end up here, anyway?

A mystery book publication from Flatiron Books began appearing on booksellers’ pre-order lists with extremely limited information. The sell sheet said the book — known only as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023,” was a “biography or autobiography,” with 40 color photos and a first run of a million copies. The high number of copies and expected “worldwide publishing date,” suggests it’s centered around someone well-known.

That’s when Swift fans got to digging.

Advertisement

A widely circulated TikTok theory convinced Swifties that the mystery book was hers, with the creator pointing to several “Easter egg” clues — including the book’s page count (544 or 5+4+4 which equals 13, Swift’s lucky number), and publishing date (July 9, a lyric in one of Swift’s songs).

The theory became so popular that it propelled the mystery book to an early success, with the title-less publication already on Amazon and Barnes & Noble top sellers lists.

But book merchants are divided when it comes to endorsing the theories themselves.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Blue House Books in Kenosha, Wis., made a Swiftie-pun-filled announcement that the shop was accepting pre-orders for the book.

“There is a mysterious memoir releasing July 9th. In the book publishing world, books come out on Tuesdays. I think we know all too well the person who would get to bend the rules,” the caption said. “The publisher does not want any details released until June 13 ... Full disclosure: this is not confirmed! But... I mean... There’s definitely a mastermind behind this.”

The post also said that if the book ended up not being by Swift, the store would honor pre-sale refunds.

Critics say since pre-sale orders can be canceled, encouraging rumors could be detrimental to bookstores’ planning and bottom lines. They also suggested that fanning the Swiftie flames with limited information could potentially exploit an extremely dedicated fanbase.

On TikTok, where the rumors seem to have first appeared, creator Michelle (@thickbrunette66), who often posts about pop culture and celebrities, connected the Easter eggs for nearly 2 million viewers. Good Neighbor Bookstore in Lakewood, N.Y., also guessed on TikTok the book was Swift’s, but deleted the video at the request of the publisher, according to Variety. The shop also closed pre-orders for the book after receiving more than 600.

But Variety says Swift fans need to calm down.

“Variety can report for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumored, Taylor Swift,” the outlet said. “Anyone who pre-ordered the title-less title on Amazon believing it was the pop superstar can go ahead and cancel that order now; Swift does not have a book in the offing, it can be authoritatively said.”

Sorry, Swifties.