Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book launch at Target was no big draw among Black Friday shoppers in Philly

After dominating the entertainment industry with a record-setting tour and box office-shattering concert film, Taylor Swift released what was anticipated to be one of Black Friday’s hottest holiday items. But in Philadelphia, at least, the demand for the newly released Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book didn’t come close to the frenzy that follows when her concert tickets go on sale.

Exclusive to Target, the 256-page book chronicles Swift’s historic concert series, which became the first music tour to gross over $1 billion. Priced at $39.99, it also includes unreleased photos from her past performances and self-reflections from the “Love Story” artist.

The initial run for the book, which Swift first teased in an Instagram post last month, was set at 2 million copies, the Wall Street Journal reported. Swift also released vinyl and CD copies of her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on Friday, also exclusive to Target.

While some suburban Target stores experienced a rush of Swift fans, most Philadelphia locations witnessed a regular flow of holiday shoppers, leaving hundreds of books still in inventory.

As Swift’s “You Belong With Me” blared from the speakers at the Snyder Plaza Target in South Philly, a shopper who identified herself only as Sharon D. to protect her privacy walked up to the singer’s front-of-store display to grab three copies of the new book.

Given Swift’s rabid fan base, Sharon was surprised to see how many books were still left by Friday afternoon. “Either they stocked up really good, or nobody is buying them,” said Sharon, who purchased copies for her daughter and two nieces.

“I don’t think people have the money,” she said. “It’s $40 for this book, but it should be maybe a 30-dollar or 28-dollar book.”

At the Target on Pennsylvania Avenue near 20th Street in the Franklintown section of the city, store team leader Mira Messere said that while a few calls came in from Swift fans, who asked how many copies were available in-store, there hadn’t been any lines by late morning.

Messere said the store was prepared for a large crowd, but less than two dozen people had stopped by. About 170 copies of the book were in stock, she said.

The West Philly resident suggested the low in-store sales were likely due to the book’s availability online starting Saturday.

At the Rittenhouse Target, Graduate Hospital residents Gary Dorfman and Sarah Gitchell had Swift’s book and vinyl record in hand. But they were not necessarily surprised they weren’t joined by many others..

“People go to the suburbs and the outlets for Black Friday and don’t come to Center City,” Gitchell said.

Social media offered some insight into Black Friday psychology among Swifties.

“Is anybody really worried about getting a book tomorrow?” one fan wrote on X. “I honestly am not planning on going to Target early in the morning, maybe afternoon? Do you think they will still have them? Or restock them later?”

Another X user wrote: “Look, I stood in line to buy the last Harry Potter book at midnight, no regrets. But my a– cruised into Target at 8 a.m. for the friggin Taylor Swift book for my kid today. I’m not waiting at 3 a.m.”

While Swift books were still in stock in several Philly locations, Target customer service reps said several suburban locations were sold out of the book and Anthology album.

Among them included the Target in Cherry Hill’s Hillview Shopping Center, where Swift’s vinyl albums were sold out by early morning.

Nearly 250 fans wrapped around the Target in Deptford, with some appearing as early as midnight, to purchase Swift’s newest releases. The crowd stretched toward the BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in the Gloucester County shopping plaza.

In King of Prussia, Target employees were more tight-lipped. “Come in and see for yourself,” one rep who answered the phone said when asked if books were in stock. “If you’re interested in purchasing one, we have some available.”

If tame book sales were disappointing her, Swift didn’t let that on as she entered Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Black Friday afternoon to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders.

She looked straight into the camera, smiled and winked.

Staff writer Barbara Laker contributed to this article.