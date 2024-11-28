Here’s why the Tasmanian Devil looked a bit deflated during Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A giant elf, Tweety Bird, and the abominable snowman buoyed above the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in effortless fashion despite a not-insignificant amount of wind and rain. But spectators might have noticed at least one balloon struggling to defy gravity. You can blame the weather, according to organizers.

A balloon of the beloved Looney Tunes character the Tasmanian Devil was noticeably deflated as his handlers, draped in flowing yellow ponchos, fought the weather, making their way to the Art Museum.

“It looks like he had a rough night,” said a 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade host with her cohosts laughing in delight.

“I think he had too much turkey, he’s got a little tryptophan nap going there,” said another host as the broadcast showed the Tasmanian Devil’s mouth drooping a little further and his handlers seemingly carrying portions of the balloon.

As some viewers guessed, Taz’s circumstances weren’t intentional.

John Morris, executive producer of the parade, said the air compressors struggled to inflate the balloon because of the hard rain.

“We did the best we could and got them out on the street,” he said in an email, adding everyone was pleased that they were able to pull off a “great parade” despite wet conditions.

Despite the small balloon mishap and inclement weather, the Philadelphia parade drew thousands of spectators in its 105th year with no major disruption. New York City saw its parade briefly interrupted when about 20 Pro-Palestinian protesters took a seat and blocked part of the parade route — and were quickly arrested.

Viewers following along on YouTube seemed to agree with Morris’ assessment, taking notice but having empathy with the droopy Looney Tune, with one commenting “me too Taz.”

But like anyone working the Thanksgiving holiday, spectators were happy to see Taz at all.

“He’s here, and we appreciate him being here because he looks like he’d rather be in Florida,” said a broadcaster.