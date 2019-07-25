A 15-year-old girl was found shot dead in Atlantic City early Thursday morning, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Police responded to a 911 call at 4:17 a.m. and found the body of the teen, whose name was not released, inside a house in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, about a block away from the former Revel site now known as the Ocean Casino Resort.
The girl’s death was being investigated the Major Crimes Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office as a homicide. An autopsy was scheduled for later Thursday.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.