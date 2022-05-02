Police have charged a brother of a 13-year-old North Philadelphia boy who was shot in the head Saturday night with aggravated assault and various related charges in what authorities are saying was an accidental shooting. The brother’s girlfriend also faces charges, police said.

When officers responded to a call about a person with a gun shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street, they found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The teen, who was not identified by police, was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

On Sunday, police announced they had charged his 19-year-old brother, Elijah Simmons, with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence, and weapon violations.

Caressa McFarland, 32, also of Philadelphia and described by police as Simmons’ girlfriend, was charged with recklessly endangering another person.

Police provided no additional details.