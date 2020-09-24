A 16-year-old male died Thursday evening, a little more than an hour after being shot in the head inside a West Philadelphia laundromat, police said.
The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. inside the Spin Cycle Laundry at 5601 Vine St.; the victim was pronounced dead at 5:57 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.
About a half-hour earlier at the same hospital, a 27-year-old male shot in the face Thursday, also in West Philadelphia, was pronounced dead.
According to police, officers found him on the 5900 block of Hazel Avenue at 5:11 p.m. and drove him to Penn Presbyterian, where he was declared dead at 5:28.
Police said one male was in custody and two guns were found.
The suspect’s name was not released Thursday. No arrest was reported in the laundromat shooting. No motive was immediately known in either case.
They represented the 338th and 339th homicides this year in Philadelphia, according to Police Department data.