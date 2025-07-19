A 16-year-old is shot and wounded in Strawberry Mansion

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded late Friday night in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia police said Saturday.

Police said the victim suffered gunshot wounds of the left shoulder and leg in the incident, which occurred 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 33rd Street. They said five bullet casings were found at the scene.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was reported in stable condition Saturday at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police were asking that anyone with information contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.