Two teen boys were hospitalized in stable condition after being injured in separate city shootings Thursday night, police said.
Just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia, a 15-year-old boy was shot in both legs — wounded once in the left leg and twice in the right. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No arrest was reported.
Just after 8:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Benner Street in Oxford Circle, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center. One male suspect was in custody, police said.