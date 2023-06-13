Ceremony will be held Thursday to name city block for slain Temple police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald

Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was just 31 when he was shot and killed in pursuit of a suspect near 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 18.

Now, for decades to come, all who pass by that near-campus block where Fitzgerald lost his life will come to know his name.

University, state and city officials will gather Thursday to officially unveil Christopher Fitzgerald Way, a city block to be named for the officer, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant. Temple President JoAnne A. Epps, Mayor Jim Kenney, and Gov. Josh Shapiro are among those scheduled to attend and speak at the ceremony near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“He still lives,” said Temple officer Leroy Wimberly, a friend and colleague of Fitzgerald’s. “Spiritually he is still with us. Chris was very special to all of us. He’s going to be remembered.”

Wimberly, a Temple officer for 16 years, said he knew he wanted to do something big to honor Fitzgerald. He worked with State Sen. Sharif Street to create a petition, calling for the street renaming. Two weeks later, it happened. City Council unanimously passed the resolution in March to rename the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue after the officer. The sign will be installed at the corner of 18th and Montgomery this week.

Fitzgerald’s death rocked the North Philadelphia campus, reigniting concerns about safety in the neighborhood. Temple last week said that violent crime was down in its police patrol zone, from the first five months of 2022 compared to the first five months of 2023. The campus safety update also noted changes in department organization and other measures being undertaken by the department and the city in response to a campus safety audit released in April by 21CP Solutions, the company started by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey.

City Council on Thursday approved a resolution, introduced by Council President Darrell L. Clarke, that calls for the establishment of a Temple-Community Safety Partnership Zone and a Response Resource Task Force. Those were two recommendations made in the safety audit, which called on Temple to serve as a leader in bringing the city, community, and businesses together to improve safety conditions around its campus.

Fitzgerald, the son of Joel Fitzgerald Sr. and Pauline Fitzgerald, both career law-enforcement professionals, left behind a wife, Marissa, four children, and a close-knit extended family, according to the resolution passed by council. He was involved in Swagga House Run Club and Black Men Run Philadelphia, running with others through city neighborhoods to bring awareness about gun violence, the resolution said.

Miles Pfeffer has been charged with first degree murder in his death. Fitzgerald’s family has sued the Bucks County 18-year-old and his parents, claiming the killing “could and should have been prevented” by the people closest to Pfeffer.