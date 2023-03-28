After a tumultuous tenure, Jason Wingard has resigned as Temple University president

Jason Wingard is out as president of Temple University after less than two years, the board announced Tuesday.

Wingard, 51, who has led the 33,600-student university since July 2021, tendered his resignation and the board accepted it at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, said Mitchell Morgan, chair of the board of trustees.

“The plan over the next week is to identify interim leadership and then move forward with a search for a new president,” said Morgan, founder and chairman of Morgan Properties, who has led the Temple board for more than three years. “In the meantime we have a strong core group of senior administrators that we will rely on.”

Wingard’s resignation caps a tumultuous time at the North Philadelphia university, following a 42-day strike by graduate student workers and the February shooting death of an on-duty Temple police sergeant. Enrollment has fallen 14% since 2019, with deposits for next year down 25% compared to the same time last year, according to a source close to the deans.

It also comes as the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union, was preparing to hold a vote of no confidence in Wingard, and a letter by the school’s deans requested a meeting with Morgan over their concerns. Last week, a Temple News survey of 1,000 students showed 92% disapproved of Wingard’s performance, adding to the pileup.

Yet the resignation also appears to have come about rather abruptly. Just on Friday, Wingard had put out a message to the Temple community that he intended to pause some of the initiatives in the strategic plan aimed at elevating Temple “to the next level of best-in-class” to focus more intently on campus safety and the enrollment decline.

It was not immediately known what prompted the seeming change in direction, or whether the university would pay out Wingard’s five-year contract or some other settlement. The university has declined to provide his salary or total compensation, which won’t be available through public records until later this year.

“We are thankful to Dr. Wingard for his leadership and dedicated service to the Temple community,” said Morgan, who declined to answer questions about a payout or settlement.

Wingard, a former Columbia University dean who also previously worked at the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Temple’s board leaders announced last week they planned to take a stronger oversight role of the university as it faced what Morgan called an “unprecedented confluence of serious challenges.” Board leaders said they had formed a special committee to apply “more rigorous attention to urgent matters,” specifically campus safety, enrollment, and “university engagement and responsiveness,” between its quarterly board meetings.

Morgan said Tuesday that committee would remain in place as the university looks for its next leader.

“The Board and the Special Committee will be focused — as we had planned — on the university’s efforts to address the many challenges we face with safety as the first priority,” Morgan said. “And we will be reaching out to core constituent groups to make sure we hear from them directly. We recognize that to be effective, solutions need to be reflective of the perspectives of the many different groups who care deeply about Temple’s future. Engagement and collaboration is critical.”

In a message to the campus community, Morgan said a small group of senior Temple leaders would guide the school.

“This group will have many years of experience at Temple and devotion to its mission,” the board said. “Each will have discrete responsibilities for the university’s essential functions and provide a stable foundation for us as we look toward the search for our next president.”

Among those leaders will be Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer, who had previously said he would step down this summer. Kaiser, who has been at Temple for more than 30 years, said late Tuesday afternoon that he planned to stay now.

“With this change in leadership, the board has asked that I stay on, given my experience and years here at Temple to help guide us in the future and to make Temple the best university it can be,” he said.

While the administration’s handling of the graduate student negotiations may have been the impetus for the faculty union’s considering a no-confidence vote, concern about university leadership had been mounting. Union officials cited noncontract renewals for some nontenured faculty, public-safety concerns, and vacancies in some key administrative jobs. They also have raised concerns about university finances and problems in the offices of ethics and compliance and research and have cited Wingard’s seeming lack of presence on campus.

They raised questions about Wingard attending the Super Bowl in Arizona and then a Temple program in Jamaica for several days in February while a graduate student strike was roiling the campus.

Others within the faculty union, however, were concerned that it would send the wrong message to vote no confidence in Temple’s first Black president when he had so little time in the post and had been confronting post-pandemic problems like rising gun violence.

Temple has been wrestling with how best to beef up safety in the area around campus following the Feb. 18 shooting death of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald while on duty.

It’s unclear what will happen with the no-confidence vote. The union planned to vote on Wingard, Morgan, and Provost Gregory N. Mandel, beginning April 10.

The board’s special committee is being chaired by Lon Greenberg, retired former chief executive officer of UGI Corp., and include Morgan; Leon Moulder Jr., retired founding general partner of Tellus Bioventures; Bret Perkins, senior vice president, external and government affairs at Comcast Corp.; Phillip Richards, executive chairman and founder of North Star Resource Group; and Jane Scaccetti, founding partner and CEO of the tax firm Drucker & Scaccetti, which recently joined Armanino.

This is a developing story and will be updated.