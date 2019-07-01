The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit took up the case in 2017; that’s when Lewis’ lawyers finally got access to the police file. But by this May, they still had not moved to vacate his conviction, so Lewis went to court for a different reason: the U.S. Supreme Court had found life sentences like his, automatically imposed on juveniles, were unconstitutional. But Judge Barbara McDermott, who was scheduled to resentence him, reviewed the conviction instead and threw it out. The District Attorney’s Office said it would not re-try the case, adding it had “determined that there has, indeed, been a miscarriage of justice.”