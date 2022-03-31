A 41-year-old man was charged with multiple offenses for allegedly injuring a police officer while driving under the influence Wednesday night in the city’s Tacony section, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced.

The 15th District officer, 44, was hospitalized in stable condition after she was struck by a black Chevrolet Malibu on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue around 8 p.m.

Terrell Lee, of Philadelphia, was arrested a short time later as he allegedly tried to flee from the car on the 7300 block of Torresdale, police said.

Lee was driving with a suspended license because of a DUI case in Delaware County, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office also said Lee has a pending aggravated-assault case in Montgomery County.

In the case of the injured Philadelphia officer, Lee is charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence and related offenses.