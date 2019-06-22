A 23-year-old Willingboro man who live-streamed video to Facebook of police chasing him was charged with murder in the deaths of a 68-year-old woman and her 9-year-old grandson, authorities said Friday.
Terrence J. Matthews was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday after he crashed a car into a pole while being pursued by Camden County police officers.
Matthews was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses in the deaths of Jennifer Vassell and Ishon Mathiln Jr. inside their home in the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro. Matthews allegedly stabbed both multiple times and apparently drowned the boy in a bathtub.
Authorities said his motive appeared to be connected to a phone argument on Wednesday between Matthews and his ex-girlfriend, Krissida Williams, 22, who also lived at the residence.
Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a woman in distress at a Wawa store on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill.
Police were told that Matthews and Williams had entered the store, and that Williams told an employee that Matthews had killed her family. Matthews fled the store.
Police were then sent to the house on Eastbrook and found the bodies of Vassell, who was Williams’ grandmother, and Mathiln, Williams’ brother.
Investigators learned that Williams was working Wednesday night and that when she got home, Matthews held her against her will.
At some point, police located Matthews and began a high-speed chase. After Matthews was apprehended, he was taken to a hospital and then was transferred to the Burlington County Jail.