What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2023? Here’s a list of grocery and retail store hours.

It’s Thursday, Nov. 23. Thanksgiving Day is officially here.

However, you ran out of butter for the mashed potatoes, or there aren’t enough rolls for everyone, and your sister wants to get a head start on Black Friday shopping if there are any stores open.

So many things to do and so little time. Are there stores even open to tackle this stuff on Thanksgiving?

The short answer? Yes.

Here’s a look at what stores are open on Thanksgiving and when you can go:

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trader Joe’s

❌ Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

❌ Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ If you need wine for dinner, make sure to get it before Nov. 23. Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, DHL are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Banks

❌ Most, if not all, banks including TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, and PNC Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ All non-24-hour CVS locations will close early on Thanksgiving. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will close early at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

❌ All non-24-hour Walgreens locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Thanksgiving. Trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Costco

❌ Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check your local Costco for Black Friday hours.

Target

❌ Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check your local Target to see Black Friday opening hours.

Lowe’s

❌ Lowe’s stores will be closed. See your local store hours for Black Friday.

Home Depot

❌ Home Depot locations will be closed. Check your local Home Depot hours for Black Friday hours.

Walmart

❌ Walmart locations will be closed. Check your local Walmart for Black Friday hours.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Thanksgiving.

❌ Fashion District Philadelphia won’t be opening on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m.

❌ Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, Nov. 24, Philadelphia Mills and King of Prussia Mall will open at 6 a.m. and Cherry Hill Mall will open at 7 a.m.