It’s Thursday, Nov. 24. Thanksgiving Day is officially here.

However, you ran out of butter for the mashed potatoes, there aren’t enough rolls for everyone and your sister wants to get a head start on Black Friday shopping if there are any stores open.

So many things to do and so little time. Are there stores even open to tackle this stuff on Thanksgiving?

The short answer? Yes.

Here’s a look at what stores are open on Thanksgiving and when you can go:

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open.

Trader Joe’s

❌ Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

❌ Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ If you need wine for dinner make sure to get it before Nov.24. Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, DHL will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Banks

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank will be closed.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open during its regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Thanksgiving. Trash pick-up will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Target

❌ Target will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Check your local Target to see Black Friday opening hours.

Lowe’s

❌ Lowe’s stores will be closed. See your local store hours for Black Friday.

Home Depot

❌ Home Depot locations will be closed. Check your local Home Depot hours for Black Friday hours.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Thanksgiving.

❌ Fashion District Philadelphia won’t be opening on Thanksgiving, but will re-open on Nov.25 at 8 a.m.

❌ Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed on Nov.24, but will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.