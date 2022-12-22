Thom Bell, 79, the Grammy-winning producer, arranger, and songwriter, who along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, helped to create The Sound of Philadelphia, which became world-famous in the late 1960s and early 1970s, has died.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

His lawyer, Michael Silver, provided a statement saying Mr. Bell died Thursday in Bellingham, Wash.

Part of Mr. Bell’s contribution to The Sound of Philadelphia was its signature lush orchestral arrangements. Mr. Bell, Gamble, and Huff were known as “The Mighty Three” when they developed The Sound of Philadelphia.

Dyanna Williams, a longtime music journalist and broadcast personality, announced Mr. Bell’s death on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon.

“Beloved songwriter arranger, producer Thomas aka Randolph Bell aka Thom Bell, co-architect of The Sound of Philadelphia with Gamble & Huff. Soundtrack to our lives music The Delfonics The Stylistics The Spinners Deniece Williams Dionne Warwick Johnny Mathis has transitioned,” Dyanna Williams posted Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Legendary musician and producer Nile Rogers also acknowledged Mr. Bell’s death.

“#RIPThomBell He is one of the greatest writers and producers of all time. My condolences go out to his family and friends. He was the architect of the relationship between #BernardEdwards & me as we were the band for the group New York City (I’m Doing Fine Now) a Thom Bell smash,” Rogers wrote on Twitter.

In a 2020 interview with The Inquirer, Mr. Bell talked about his songwriting and career in Philadelphia.

“I don’t write anything that’s hard on the ear,” the 2006 Songwriting Hall of Fame inductee said from his home in Washington near the Canadian border, where he moved in the late 1970s.

”I don’t care if it’s loud, big-bam-boom James Brown, or anything else. It has to be pleasing to the ear,” Mr. Bell said.

Mr. Bell was born in in Jamaica in 1943 and grew up in West Philadelphia with nine brothers and sisters. His parents were both musicians — his mother was a pianist and his father played accordion and Hawaiian lap steel guitar. Mr. Bell got his first drum kit at age 4, and studied classical piano.

When his father opened a restaurant, Mr. Bell heard Little Anthony & the Imperials “Goin’ Out Of My Head” on the radio — Mr. Bell’s family did not have a radio at home. The work of two of Mr. Bell’s favorites — writer Teddy Randazzo and arranger Don Costa — “was the music I was hearing in my mind,” Mr. Bell said in 2020.

Mr. Bell gave up classical music to make his own pop music with the support of his mother, who died earlier in 2020.

He and Gamble met when Gamble walked Mr. Bell’s sister home and Mr. Bell was playing piano in the living room. Soon they were together in a group called Kenny & the Romeos, playing regularly at clubs like Loretta’s Hi-Hat in Camden County. When Mr. Bell left, he was replaced on piano by Huff.

Early in his career, he worked as a staff writer and touring conductor for Chubby Checker. His first production gig was for the Delfonics in 1968 and he shaped their hits “La La Means I Love You” and “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind.”

Mr. Bell wrote “I Can’t Take It,” by the Orlons, with Gamble in 1965. Mr. Bell wrote “La-La (Means I Love You),” with William Hart of the Delfonics in 1968. Mr. Bell did the string arrangement for “Back Stabbers,” the 1972 breakthrough hit for the O’Jays on Gamble and Huff’s Philadelphia International Records label.

He had collaborations with Elton John, Teddy Pendergrass, Deniece Williams, and Johnny Mathis.

Mr. Bell also worked with Dionne Warwick, Teddy Pendergrass, Lou Rawls, Little Anthony and The Imperials, and Dusty Springfield.

In 1975, Bell won the Grammy award in the category of “Best Producer of the Year,” the first time that an award was given in that category.

Later in his career, Mr. Bell worked with David Byrne, Joss Stone, and Fatboy Slim.

In 1993, Mr. Bell received a star on the Philadelphia’s Music Alliance’s Walk of Fame.

Mr. Bell co-owned the 309 S. Broad St. building that housed Philadelphia International with Gamble and Huff, before it was demolished in 2015.

He came up with the name for the “Mighty Three” publishing company, and designed an insignia with a trio of elephants. “Because they are world’s largest mammal on land, and you can never forget our tunes,” he said.

Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and his children, Royal, Troy, Tia, Mark, Cybell, and Christopher, Silver said.

Staff writer Dan DeLuca contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.