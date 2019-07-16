A 39-year-old Gloucester County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to secretly recording sexually explicit images of boys urinating in a bathroom at a summer theater camp in Pitman, prosecutors said.
Thomas Guzzi Jr. of Pitman formerly taught fifth grade at Winslow Elementary School in Vineland, N.J., and was an adviser and stage manager for youth productions at the school.
Guzzi was a stage manager for the summer theater camp at the Broadway Theater in Pitman when he made the hidden-camera recordings. He then included images and video of one boy into a music video of the boy urinating and also dancing in rehearsal for the summer musical production, said state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal in a news release.
Guzzi pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Gloucester County to second-degree counts of manufacturing child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and official misconduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27 and faces a total of 17 years in prison.