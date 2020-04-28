Thomas J. Judge Sr., who served for three decades as chairman of the Delaware County Republican Party and as recorder of deeds in the county, died April 11. He was 91.
Judge, of Briarcliffe in Darby Township, was the party’s chairman emeritus when he died. He stepped down as party chairman in 2009 after 34 years and retired as recorder of deeds in 2018 after 26 years.
His niece, Carol Miller, recalled her uncle giving her a job with the party 30 years ago, not long after her father died. Miller, now the party’s vice chairperson, said among the most important lessons she learned from him was how to treat people.
“He had the patience of a saint,” Miller said. “To be in politics as long as he was and not make any enemies was amazing to me. He just had a calmness about him. Whether you were the president or the janitor at the courthouse he would treat you like you were the most important person.”
Judge was an Army veteran who worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central, and Conrail before running Delaware County’s Solid Waste Authority. He served as a delegate or alternate delegate at every Republican National Convention starting in 1980.
Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush appointed him as Pennsylvania chairman for his presidential campaign in 1988. Judge later served as chairman of the five-county Southeast Caucus for the state party.
Former State Sen. Tom McGarrigle, who took over as chairman of the local party in 2018, said Judge made sure to say hello to every person in a room, no matter how large the crowd.
“He wasn’t about being with the important people,” McGarrigle said. “Tommy always talked to everyone. Whether you were from a big city or a little town, he talked to everyone and treated them with respect.”
State Republican Chairman Lawrence Tabas of Philadelphia hailed Judge for his “insights and guidance.”
“Tom’s impact on politics is as wide-ranging as it is impressive,” Tabas said. “From advising presidents and state officials to assisting local candidates and officeholders, he treated everyone with respect and was very generous with his time and guidance.”
Andy Reilly, who succeeded Judge as county chairman in 2009, said he “lived by the credo of family, faith, and the Delaware County Republican Party.”
“As the face of the Delaware County Republican Party for 30 years, Tom was a sentinel that served as protector and guardian of the party,” Reilly said. “He will be missed.”
Judge was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, the former Catherine Dowd. He is survived by children Thomas, Robert, William, Catherine Cardillo, and Donna Tutak; a sister; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.