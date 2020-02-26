Firefighters from multiple Bucks and Montgomery County companies spent hours early Wednesday battling a three-alarm blaze that ripped through the roof of an industrial building in New Britain Borough.
No injuries were reported in the fire in the building at 24 Industrial Drive.
Water supply problems hampered initial firefighting efforts and crews were forced to stretch hoses across Butler Pike and SEPTA’s Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line to battle the blaze.
The fire was reported about 1 a.m., escalated to a third alarm within an hour, and declared under control around 4 a.m.
Firefighters were able to remove the hoses blocking the roadway and rail line in time for the morning rush hour.
Officials said the blaze burned through the roof of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.