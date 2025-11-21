3 are killed in a crash after fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police say three people are dead after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop and crashed in Chester County early this morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., state police troopers saw the Silver Toyota sedan break traffic laws near East 3rd Street and Garner Drive in New Garden Township, Chester County.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, “the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued,” police said.

“Soon after the pursuit ensued the fleeing vehicle crashed, and the three occupants of the fleeing vehicle are deceased,” state police said in a news release.

No police officers were injured. State police are working to identify the deceased and notify their families.

Early morning TV news reports showed a mangled car next to a tree and a fence. The crash happened in Avondale on Gap Newport Pike between Sharp Road and Limestone Road, according to news reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.