Tierra Whack, a popular rapper from North Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday for possessing a loaded handgun at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

Jane Roh, spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, said Whack, 27, was arrested at the airport for having a loaded firearm at a security checkpoint. Whack has a permit to carry a concealed firearm, Roh said.

Court records show that Tierra Whack-Welton, as she is listed, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said a bag carried by Whack was searched by Homeland Security at an X-ray checkpoint and the gun was discovered with six live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber.

TMZ reported that authorities believe the gun was mistakenly carried by Whack into the airport. The gun was confiscated and Whack was issued a citation and released, TMZ reported.

A representative for Whack could not be reached for comment.

Whack, who grew up in Philadelphia and Atlanta, performed at the Roots Picnic this summer.

The music video for her single “Mumbo Jumbo” was nominated for a 2019 Grammy award.