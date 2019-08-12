A 21-year-old man was arrested late Monday afternoon and charged with driving a car in Bensalem that fatally struck a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene earlier that day, police said.
Richard McCausland of Bensalem was taken into custody after tips led investigators to the damaged “alien green” Kia Soul that hit Timothy McGuire of Bensalem around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Hulmeville Road near Kings Avenue.
A passerby called police around 6 a.m. after finding McGuire dead on the side of the road.
Police early Monday afternoon released photos of damaged car parts recovered from the scene and an image of what the Kia would look like. They later announced McCausland’s arrest online, thanking tipsters who provided information that “led us directly to a house in Bensalem where we recovered the vehicle involved in this crash.”