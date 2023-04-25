Tom Hanks gifted this Philadelphia shop a typewriter from his personal collection

On any given day, Philly locals can now hold hands with Tom Hanks — kind of.

The beloved actor has gifted a typewriter from his personal collection to Philly Typewriter. Now, the shop on East Passyunk Avenue is displaying the autographed machine for fans to see — and even type on — themselves.

Hanks is a known typewriter enthusiast and collector. His personal collection numbers about 250 machines, according to Far Out Magazine, and sparked the premise of his short story collection, Uncommon Type. Over the years, Hanks has also sent typewritten letters to fans. Now, he’s sending more letters, along with pieces from his collection, to shops and collectors across the country.

Last month, Hanks typed up a letter addressed to Philly Typewriter, a South Philly shop he gushed over in 2018. On April 5, the letter, enclosed in an emerald green envelope, arrived in a mystery box from California.

Co-owner Bill Rhoda was on his South Philly couch recovering from surgery when he got a call from typewriter mechanic and business partner Bryan Kravitz.

“Are we expecting something from Santa Monica?” Kravitz asked.

Kravitz knew from the box’s weight it was a typewriter. But the shop does not send or accept typewriter shipments.

The mechanic let out a laugh as he unpacked the box. “It’s from Tom Hanks.”

In his letter to the shop, Hanks wrote: “You may just be giving this miracle of a machine a fuller, newer life of use. I do hope this typewriter comes into use. It is yours now. Take good care of it and help it keep doing its job for another hundred years.”

“The phone won’t stop and people keep coming in,” Rhoda said. “We’re going to have to hire a secretary.”

What kind of typewriter did Tom Hanks gift?

Hanks sent a rare 1953 East German Rheinmetall Gs typewriter.

Of Philly Typewriter’s more than 1,000 machines, this marks the shop’s only Rheinmetall.

“This machine has a rough history to it,” Rhoda said. “They can have the potential to have undesirable German characters, though this one does not. It can be hard to reckon with. In collectors’ circles, it can be a tumultuous thing to talk about. Some people want them destroyed, while some seek them out for historical purposes.”

In his letter, Hanks said the typewriter was No. 328 from his personal collection.

What is Philly Typewriter?

Kravitz and Rhoda own the space on East Passyunk Avenue where they teach a team of apprentices and mechanics how to service and refurbish typewriters. The shop hosts readings and “type-ins,” and invites people to stop by “even if it’s just to type your grocery list.” Kravitz also launched the Philadelphia Public Typewriter Program in 2018, which has the shop lending out machines to public spaces and schools.

With few exceptions, touching and photos are encouraged, including of Hanks’ gift, which now sits in the main showroom.

“It’s great to watch people type a letter and smile,” Rhoda said. “It’s also interesting to see them freeze — deciding what to write — when we’re usually also so quick to send a text.”

The shop — originally located in Queen Village — opened about eight years ago.

“The shop’s purpose is the preservation of the history of typewriters while restoring them for a new generation,” Rhoda said.

In February, Philly Typewriter purchased a global manufacturer for IBM Selectric, Wheelwriter, and Xerox electric typewriters, which are still used by writers and offices, because of their versatility. Some Philadelphia police officers continue to work on electronic typewriters, sometimes with the help of Philly Typewriter. The buyout has been lucrative for Philly Typewriter, keeping mechanics regularly booked.

How did Tom Hanks find Philly Typewriter?

While on a book tour to promote Uncommon Type, Hanks spoke with The Inquirer.

Big surprise, Hanks talked about typewriters.

“I mentioned owning two World War I-era antique machines, and Hanks knew the makes, the models,” former Inquirer reporter John Timpane said. “He even called me back on Thursday morning to relay the address, number, and store manager’s name at Philly Typewriter.”

Rhoda said Hanks never directly contacted them until this letter.

“You have a national resource right here in Philadelphia!” Hanks told Timpane in 2018. “Now go get those typewriters fixed,” Hanks said.

“When he originally came through, he didn’t know we were here,” Rhoda said. “We hadn’t heard anything since the [2018] article. Now, out of the pure blue, we get this typewriter in the mail.”

But Philly Typewriter clearly struck a chord with Hanks. And Rhoda and Kravitz have treasured that chain of events ever since.

“Generous with his words as he is with his machines, Tom called us a ‘national resource,” Rhoda said. “[It’s] a title we tirelessly strive to deserve.”

Why is Tom Hanks doing this?

For fun? And also to declutter, apparently.

According to his letter, Hanks said the gesture takes machines off his shelves and into “the greater world,” gives him “more space and less clutter,” and gives the typewriter a new purpose.

It’s not the first machine he’s gifted.

Hanks appears to be on a typewriter-gifting spree of sorts, with typewriters from his collection making it to a collector in Stephentown, N.Y., and a typewriter shop in Arlington, Mass. in the last month.

Citing his travel schedule, Hanks’ publicist said the actor was unavailable for comment.

Where can I see the typewriter?

Hanks’ typewriter and letter are on display at Philly Typewriter, 1735 E. Passyunk Ave. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Below is the full transcript of Hanks’ typed letter.