Two men were killed early Sunday morning when a Porsche went airborne and crashed into the second story of a commercial building in Toms River, N.J., police said.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the 2010 Porsche Boxster convertible was traveling at high speed northbound on Hooper Avenue when it struck the center median, then veered into an embankment and flew into the building at 1466 Hooper Ave., police said.
Braden DeMartin, 22, the driver, and Daniel Foley, 23, both of Toms River, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A Toms River inspector declared the building unsafe, police said.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.