Fighting a traffic ticket in Philadelphia can be tricky, and may make you wonder whether it is worth fighting at all.
A reader recently wrote into Curious Philly about the process after he successfully fought a ticket. The reader — who asked not to be named — said he was one of the only people to win their case, even though no police officers showed up in court to defend the tickets.
Curious Philly is our program where readers write in with their questions, and our reporters track down answers.
Why, the reader wanted to know, is that allowed, and how common is it for people to lose?
According to Attorney Michael Coard, it’s very common. “In my personal experience, at least 80% to 90% of people that come to traffic court lose,” he said.
So, is it worth fighting a ticket? Yes. According to Coard, most people lose their case in traffic court because they don’t know how to effectively challenge their tickets. And, you might be able to get your ticket withdrawn or reduced before you even get to traffic court. Here’s what you need to know about how to do it, and how it works now.
According to Assistant District Attorney Robert Daisy, fighting a ticket can be worth your time.
If you think you’ve been ticketed unfairly, fighting it gives you the chance to defend yourself and possibly get your fine withdrawn or reduced.
If you got a ticket for something that you’ve since fixed, you may be able to get the fine withdrawn. According to Jane Roh, Communications Director for the Philadelphia District Attorney Office, providing proof that you fixed the ticketable offense — a receipt for a new bulb after a broken tail light, for instance — can get your fine dismissed.
In other cases, it may be worth fighting if you think the original ticket was unfair. For Adam Baker, a 25-year-old musician from Lafayette Hill, “it was worth fighting the tickets because they were unreasonably issued in my case,” he said.
Earlier this year, Baker got two tickets in the span of 90 minutes for being parked in a no-parking zone. Baker claims he had no time to move his car, and didn’t feel it was fair to be charged twice for the same violation. So he contested them, and explained that he believed that he should only be charged once for the same violation. After his meeting, Baker said both his tickets were withdrawn.
Tickets can be disputed by phone at 1-888-591-3636 or on the Philadelphia Parking Authority website.
Once you have filed a dispute for your ticket, you will be given a date to meet with a traffic court officer for your case to be reviewed. From here, you will be able to make a case for why your ticket should be withdrawn, or why the fine should be reduced.
Here’s how the process works. The DA’s officer gets a notice from traffic court if someone is going to appeal their ticket. “We then read the ticket, the driver’s history and listen to the driver and either make an appropriate offer to downgrade or withdraw the violation or go to trial in front of a hearing officer or judge,” says Daisy.
“Our people will review it, and a lot of times we will make an offer,” says Roh. Which means that you can have your ticket reduced or dismissed without a traffic court hearing.
If you don’t agree with the decision issued in the dispute process, you can file an appeal. Then, you will have your case considered again, and will get a decision by mail. If you are still not satisfied, you can take the case to the Court of Common Pleas for further review.
In the midst of COVID-19, traffic court, like many other things, is working a little bit differently.
According to Roh, you can contest a ticket over Zoom, but there is a backlog of pending cases and disputes. “Right now there are about 20 Zoom meetings happening a week.” Roh says, though they are hoping to increase that number to 20 a day.
So how long before you get a date? It’s hard to say. “The pace right now is very slow. Pre-COVID, there were dozens, if not hundreds, of proceedings and hearings happening per day, and that has basically slowed to a trickle” said Roh.
If you want to fight your ticket, here are tips from attorney Michael Coard on what to do:
- You can demand that the officer who issued the ticket be required to attend the hearing. If the officer isn’t present, you can object and ask that the ticket be dismissed, because they are the prime witness.
- If the officer is present, this will allow you to ask them specific questions about your ticket, such as the precise location your ticket was given, the reason it was given, and the exact date and time the ticket was printed. If there aren’t specific answers, you may be able to get your ticket dismissed.
- Check if there are details missing on the ticket itself. Coard recommends asking for an immediate dismissal if the ticket doesn’t have the exact address where you were parked. The ticket cannot be general and just say a street name.
- If the initial hearing finds you liable, Coard recommends asking for a “written decision that sets forth the specific factual basis and specific legal basis for the ruling against you.” You can use this written statement in your defense if you want to take the case further.