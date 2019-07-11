One of the reasons we focused on those who got kidney transplants instead of, say, all organ transplant recipients, is that kidney transplant recipients are unique. Instead of being prioritized for transplant by how sick they are, kidney transplant candidates are prioritized by how long they wait on the waiting list. We have people on the waiting list for five to 10 years. That waiting time, for a lot of people, is a time when health is changing. Some gain weight and some lose weight. Some people get stronger. Some people get sicker. Dialysis itself is really hard on the body. Patients can have a hard time keeping up with their nutrition. So changes in body weight can really be telling you a lot of different stories.