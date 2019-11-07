Two men and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Hunting Park section, police said.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Franklin Street, police said. A 27-year-old man shot in the right arm was driven by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition. A 32-year-old man shot in the left leg was taken by police to Temple and also was reported in critical but stable condition.
The teen was shot in the right arm. Police took him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrests.