An unidentified man was fatally wounded in a triple shooting Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.
Gunfire erupted about 5:20 p.m. outside in the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue. A man, described as about 20 years old, was shot throughout his body. He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:54.
A 16-year-old boy who was shot twice in the abdomen was taken by police to Temple and was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man also was transported by police to the hospital with six gunshot wounds.
Police reported no arrests, and no other details were available.