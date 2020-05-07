Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman in a double shooting Wednesday in the parking garage of an Acme Market in Northern Liberties that left one man dead and another injured.
That slaying and the killing Tuesday night of an 18-year-old man in West Philadelphia pushed the city’s homicide count this year to 132, up 19% from the same point last year, according to the Police Department.
The garage shooting, in the 100 block of West Girard Avenue, took place about 4:30 p.m. and police arrived up minutes later. Officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the head and an 18-year-old man with a graze wound to his left leg. The older man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died. The teen was treated at Temple. Police released no information about a suspect.
Tuesday’s shooting, in the 1400 block of North 52nd Street in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia, killed Zamire Holloway, 18, who lived in that block.
Police went there at 9:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting and found Holloway in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died minutes later.
Holloway was approached by two men and talked for a few minutes with a man wearing dark clothing who suddenly began shooting, police said. As Holloway began to run, the second man, dressed in light-colored clothing, shot him. Both men fled and remained at large Thursday, police said.
Among other gun violence incidents in the city this week, police responding to Vargas Mini Market in the 200 block of East Cambria Street in Kensington at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday found a 55-year-old man shot in the head.
He was discovered on the floor inside an area for employees where the cash register is located, police said. They took him to Temple, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday.
Police described the gunman as a 25- to 30-year-old man with a thin build who wore a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a blue surgical mask, and jeans with bleach spots.