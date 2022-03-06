Three people, including two children, were stabbed on Sunday afternoon in the city’s Mayfair section. The suspect later turned himself in.

Police responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and found a 37-year-old woman stabbed multiple times, a 15-year-old boy stabbed twice in the back of the head, and a 10-year-old stabbed once in the back of the head and once in the left leg. Medics transported the victims to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition and the two children were in stable condition.

The suspect turned himself in at the 15th District police station and was transported to the hospital, where a positive identification was made and the suspect was arrested. Police expected further details on Monday.