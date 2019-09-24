Trump has acknowledged that he brought up Biden, the leading Democrat in the race for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, in a July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that he ordered his administration to halt nearly $400 million in aid that had been appropriated by Congress. But the president said that he had done nothing improper and that the delay in aid was related to his desire for European countries to contribute more to Ukraine’s defense.