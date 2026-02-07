Philly is seeking a quote to display on a Harriet Tubman statue at City Hall

A statue of Harriet Tubman will debut at City Hall this fall, and the city is seeking a quote from a Philadelphian that explains Tubman’s impact in 2026.

The initiative is called “In Harriet’s Footsteps” and Philadelphians have until March 1 to submit an original quote, answering the prompt: “What does it mean to walk in Harriet Tubman’s footsteps today?”

The Philadelphia Art Commission approved the design of a Harriet Tubman statue by sculptor Alvin Pettit in 2024. Two of Tubman’s quotes are set to be featured at the bottom of the statue. But Creative Philadelphia, the city’s office of arts and culture, wants to include a third one made by a resident.

“Alvin Pettit’s design, A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter, will depict Harriet Tubman during her time serving in the military, commemorating her strength, resolve, and legacy as a soldier,” said Val Gay, chief cultural officer and executive director of Creative Philadelphia. “Now, it will also reflect a Philadelphian who is inspired by her leadership.”

But, there are some rules.

Folks applying must live or work in Philly. And, the original quote can’t have over 250 characters (about two sentences). Paraphrasing Tubman quotes does not count as original work, Creative Philadelphia warned.

The ideal quote, they said, will connect the past and the present in a reflection of Tubman’s impact on future generations. Artist Alvin Pettit offered an example: “She carved a path with a lantern of defiance for today’s society to walk in that light, bolder, freer, and forever indebted to the hands that first dared.”

All voices are welcome so long as the quote is “clear, memorable, and insightful,” Creative Philadelphia said in a news release.

A form including contact and demographic questions (like race and age), should be filed with the entry.

The answers to the demographic questions won’t affect the decision of which quote to use, Creative Philadelphia said, but are meant to measure their reach.

A committee of artists, city employees, and a Philadelphia-based writer will review applications in search for a top 10. Then that list of quotes will be shared through a public survey, so Philly residents can vote for a winner.

The winner will get their quote on the back of the pedestal, along with Tubman’s quotes: “And I prayed to God to make me strong and able to fight,” and “For no man should take me alive; I should fight for my liberty as long as my strength lasted,” featured on the other sides.

The winning quote won’t be attributed to the applicant, but rather to “a Philadelphia citizen,” Creative Philadelphia said. And, the writer will need to sign a waiver forfeiting future claims of ownership. But their name will appear on the statue’s credit panel.